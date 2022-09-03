PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE PGP opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
