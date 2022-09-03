PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Announces Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NRGX opened at $15.18 on Friday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 123,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
