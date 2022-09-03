PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 3rd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCN stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

