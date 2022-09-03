PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PZC opened at $8.00 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

