Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $946.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. Photronics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

Insider Activity

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Photronics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.