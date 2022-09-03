PhoenixDAO Trading 1% Lower This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $405,991.89 and $90,417.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. "

