Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $50.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been given a $50.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

PFE opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

