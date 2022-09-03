Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Trading Down 1.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 21,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 37,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Articles

