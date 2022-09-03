Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Itaú Unibanco to Market Perform

Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBR. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 75.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

