Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 125854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.