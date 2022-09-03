Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.26. 1,141,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,011. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.