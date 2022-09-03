Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 393,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

