Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.5% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,666,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

