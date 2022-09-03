Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTV traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.32. 2,826,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,783. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

