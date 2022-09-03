Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. 2,833,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

