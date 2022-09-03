Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.85. 708,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,169. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.21.

