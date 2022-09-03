Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
VB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.85. 708,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,169. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.