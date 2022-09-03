Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.43. 943,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,329. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

