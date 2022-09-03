Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 2,927 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. 2,975,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,964. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

