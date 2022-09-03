Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,953 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,886. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

