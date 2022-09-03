Peel Hunt Lowers TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Buy

Peel Hunt cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TT Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

