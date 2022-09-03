Peel Hunt Lowers TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Buy

Peel Hunt cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TT Electronics Price Performance
OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
TT Electronics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.