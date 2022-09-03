PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.46

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 5049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
PCCW Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
PCCW Company Profile
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.
