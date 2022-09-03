PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

