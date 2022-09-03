Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4,349.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 43.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of PAYX traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.90. 1,759,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

