Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

