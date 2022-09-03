Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.3 %

COLM stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

