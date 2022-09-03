Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

