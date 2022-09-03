Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after buying an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,135,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

AIRC opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

