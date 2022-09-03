Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

