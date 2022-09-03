Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 194,738 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

