Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.20. 1,177,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $421.55 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $650.03.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,466 shares of company stock valued at $418,599,046. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after acquiring an additional 119,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

