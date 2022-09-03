PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $92-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.53 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.04.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 866.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

