PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.10) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.04.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 2,476,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PagerDuty by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

