Oxygen (OXY) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $232,043.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,270,004 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.