Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

