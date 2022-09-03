Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.
A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.60.
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
