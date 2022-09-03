Oxford Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

