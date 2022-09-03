Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 136,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 100,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Otsuka Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.
About Otsuka
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.
