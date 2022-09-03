Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

