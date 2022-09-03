Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 168,089 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $79.40 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

