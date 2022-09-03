Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
OFIX opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
