Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

OFIX opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

