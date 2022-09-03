Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Trading Up 167.8% Over Last Week

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 144.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 167.8% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $64,221.19 and approximately $63.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.