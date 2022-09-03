Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Down 0.5%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 30,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 82,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Orkla ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

