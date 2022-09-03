Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE OEC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 284,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,862. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

