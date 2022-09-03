Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,027,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

