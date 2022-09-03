OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.57 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.08). 358,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 241,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.08).

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.99. The firm has a market cap of £27.45 million and a PE ratio of 342.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Further Reading

