ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.81% of ON Semiconductor worth $2,667,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.