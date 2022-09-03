Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

