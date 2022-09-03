Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.2 %

Omnicell stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 305,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.