Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.95. 1,813,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

