Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-434 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $491,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.