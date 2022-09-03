Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of ODFL traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.23. 642,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.88. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

